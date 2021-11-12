Raqesh Bapat's sister says he's 'doing better' amid reports of his exit from Bigg Boss 15 due to ill health

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat's sister Sheetal Bapat has given an update on his health after several reports emerged that he exited the reality show on medical grounds. Raqesh had recently entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

Taking to Twitter, Raqesh Bapat's sister wrote, "Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless (folded hands emoji) #RaqeshBapat."

Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless 🙏 #RaqeshBapat — Sheetal Bapat (@sheetal_bapat) November 10, 2021

Replying to her post, Raqesh' fans also commented, wishing him a speedy recovery. A fan tweeted, "Thank you so much Tai for the update..prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Please let him know we love him very much and yes health is always first priority. He is loved and is special to us. Thank you so much @RaQesh19."

A person wrote, "Yesss his health is first priority...And we know he is a strong man....thank you mam for updating us...Get well soon #RaqeshBapat and come soon in bb15 we are waiting for u and praying for u day &night missing u badly #ShaRa." A fan said, "Thank you so much Tai We were so worried abt him!! Praying for his speedy recovery!! Missing his infectious smile so much!"

Earlier, several reports had emerged that Raqesh had to exit the house due to kidney stone pain. However, neither Bigg Boss nor his family members have issued any statement about it.

Raqesh had entered the house earlier this month, disguised as a gorilla along with singer Neha Bhasin. After entering the house, Raqesh took off his mask and kissed Shamita Shetty.

Previously, the duo had participated in Bigg Boss OTT where they fell for each other. After Bigg Boss OTT ended, Shamita entered Bigg Boss 15 but Raqesh opted out.

Speaking with India Today, he had said, “Earlier, I was supposed to be on Bigg Boss 15 since the beginning. But I couldn't wrap my head around it. After BB OTT I needed some time off. I took my time to say yes to the show again. And, I also had some other commitments that needed to be taken care of."