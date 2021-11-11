Shamita Shetty's mom calls Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian snake after he mocks her relationship with Raqesh Bapat

Sunanda Shetty, actor Shilpa Shetty's mother, has slammed Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian after he made fun of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship. Taking to Twitter, Sunanda re-tweeted a video clip shared by a user. In a series of tweets, she called Vishal snake and ‘most distrustful man’. She also praised Rajeev Adatia for having Shamita's back.

In the video, Vishal Kotian, along with contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, made fun of Raqesh. Vishal said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show).”

Sunanda Shetty wrote on Twitter, "Most distasteful clip - SHAME on most distrustful man (snake emoji) Vishal Kotian in BB15 who calls Shamzi Akka (sister)-such a shame-time to stop this facade never trusted this man- lied and swore on his mother with same lines & promises."

She also wrote, "A man who swears on his dead mother with promises utter disgrace and poses as a clean man latching on to Shamita to be seen and backstabs his Akka so often- guys is he worth gtg VVIP star!!" "Eye-opener - (snake emoji) Vishal Kotian .. never trusted him ..."

"I watched Rajeev Adatia who stood up defended and took a strong stand against b*tching against his sister and took on Karan who tried to intimidate n threatened him. He did not take it lying down - Proud of you Rajeev Adatia (red heart emoji)," Sunanda also tweeted.

Earlier, Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra had also slammed them. “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give a nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ and those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period,” she had tweeted.

Shamita grew closer to Raqesh on Bigg Boss OTT, in which both of them were contestants. Shilpa's sister then entered Bigg Boss 15 and a month later Raqesh also entered the show.