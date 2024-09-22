Reem Shaikh screams in pain during cooking accident on Laughter Chefs. Here's how it happened

Actor Reem Shaikh recently shared how she was injured on the sets of the cooking show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. Now, taking to its Instagram account, ColorsTV posted a clip showing how the accident took place. (Also Read | Reem Shaikh recovers from facial burns endured on set of Laughter Chefs: ‘Nothing can break…’) Reem Shaikh is a contestant on Laughter Chefs.

How Reem got injured on show

In the video, Reem was seen cooking as Bharti Singh stood next to her. As they spoke, Reem suddenly screamed and dropped the ladle. She touched her face as hot oil splattered on her. In the clip, all the other contestants, – Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma – were seen rushing towards her.

Arjun, Ankita seen with Reem

Arjun was heard saying, "Somebody get water." Ankita told the team of the show, "Send somebody please." When someone asked what happened, she said, "Uske muh pe uda (It splattered her face)." The video was shared with the caption, "Laughter Chefs ke set par khaana bana rahi Reem ke saath hua haadsa (Reem faced an accident on Laughter Chefs sets while cooking)."

Reem had spoken about the incident earlier

On September 7, a day ahead of her birthday, Reem shared pictures on Instagram, showing marks on her face. The caption read, "3.9.24. I met with an unfortunate incident but God saved me from an accident that could’ve changed my life. What are miracles… not your favourite chocolate appearing in your hand with a click of your fingers but gods timing and planning. I’m grateful to the almighty for protecting me from what could’ve changed my life."

The actor also wrote, "Allah ka shukar hai (Thank God) for everything, Allah ka shukar hai for giving me the strength to handle this situation with grace and a biggggg smile (which of the favour of your lord would you deny) I’m grateful to have amazing friends who came running to me when this happened and took care of me, your love made me forget the pain I love you, to my parents.. papa mummy dadi aap 3 meri strength ho (you three are my strength) to the ones who made sure I don’t get depressed during this difficult situation, to the ones who made sure to check on me…"

"and my most precious fans who are more like my family… I love you guys, you people stood by my side like a rock. Thank you. (My birthday is tomorrow)," she concluded. On September 20, she had posted pictures of herself on Instagram. She wrote, "I’ve healed..Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God."

About Reem

Reem is known for shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She started her career as a child actor at the age of six with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.