Reem Shaikh recovers from facial burns endured on set of Laughter Chefs: ‘Nothing can break…’

Actor Reem Shaikh recently suffered from a facial burn injury on the sets of the cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The actor took to Instagram to share an update on her health, apart from pictures detailing her healing process. (Also Read: Anita Hassanandani's mom was ‘concerned’ about her relationship with Eijaz Khan: ‘He was Muslim, and I’m a Hindu’) Actor Reem Sameer Shaikh endured facial burns while shooting for Laughter Chefs.

Reem Shaikh shares health update

Reem posted a picture of her burns looking healed on Instagram in contrast to how they looked when she first suffered the injury. She captioned the post, “I’ve healed..(white heart emoji). Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God. #allahkashukar.” Mid Day reports that Reem was injured while cooking on set after hot oil splashed on her face. Colors TV released a promo of the episode, but it has now been taken down.

Fans reacted to her post wishing her a good recovery and her colleagues also rallied around her. Jiyaa Shankar wrote, “She’s strong & beautiful.” Vicky Jain commented, “Fragile yet strong. So proud of you.” One person commented, “Omg this looks scary, missed your eye's....recover well n soon Reem...tc.” Another fan wrote, “youuu are soooo strong.”

On September 7, Reem wrote on Instagram that ‘God saved’ her from an accident that could’ve ‘changed’ her life. She wrote, “I met with an unfortunate incident but God saved me from an accident that could’ve changed my life,” adding, “to the ones who made sure I don’t get depressed during this difficult situation, to the ones who made sure to check on me… and my most precious fans who are more like my family… I love you guys, you people stood by my side like a rock.” Despite her injuries, Reem went back to work on September 10.

Her recent work

Reem has acted in films like Wazir and Gul Makai. She’s also known for her roles in TV shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She’s now a part of Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh, with Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma and others as her co-participants.