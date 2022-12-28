Reem Shaikh on videos of Tunisha Sharma's mom from actor's funeral: ‘Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy'

Tunisha Sharma’s friend, actor Reem Sameer Shaikh, took to Instagram and posted a message for the media, after pictures and videos of Tunisha’s mother from the late actor's funeral were widely shared online. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old’s last rites were performed, where her mother fainted and had to be carried out with the help of others. Disappointed with the circulation of the photos and videos, Reem requested for privacy for Tunisha's family. Also read: Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan's mother and sister arrive at crematorium

She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Today as we lost a smile, we lost someone so full of life leave us soon. It was heartbreaking to let her go. Being an actor, our life is an open book and while we appreciate the fact that the media has always been a part of our highs and lows, we as a human also deserve a bit of privacy while dealing with an unbearable loss."

She continued, "Tunisha's mom who was grateful to the media to spread her message, yet it was so disheartening to see the same media capture the mother in her worse and in an unconscious state who just lost her only child. It was boiling my blood to see during the rituals also we were asked to give quotes and speak what we feel. No words can describe what I feel."

Reem Sameer Shaikh on Instagram.

“We understand it's important for them to cover the news and update the audience but the amount of pain and grief of losing someone so close and so young cannot be described. Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy during such times and that personal space should be respected and given by the media too. Please give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations like these. Have a heart as well while doing your profession. It just makes you a better human by heart," she concluded.

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. Later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Reportedly, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up about 15 days ago. Currently, the matter is being investigated by the police.

(With inputs from ANI)

