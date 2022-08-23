Rinku Dhawan: Didn’t realise 25 years have passed by while working here

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actor Rinku Dhawan finds the tag of television artiste liberating.

“What’s there to be shy of or feel bad about? At the end of the day be it a superstar or a TV artiste we all are working towards the same goal of entertaining the audience. I seriously have no qualms about being tagged so. I started my career on TV and still it’s this medium that I love working on. I owe it all to the small screen and giving me the best of the platform,” says Dhawan.

With a career spanning 25 years, the Yeh Vada Raha, Yug and Jaat Ki Jugni actor finds it surprising how such a long period passed by.

She adds, “I am really amazed to have come this far and that too while keeping my priorities in place. Good work and taking up shows that bring forward a different side of me have been my utmost priority and they are still the same. It has been an interesting journey and I am really happy to still find relevant and relatable characters to portray. Maybe it is the trust of my producers and directors in me that got me this far.”

Currently seen playing an antagonist in an ongoing show, Dhawan says, “Be it an antagonist, a mother or a grandmother, I enjoy every bit of my job as an actor. And with my ongoing show Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, I am seen in a grey role but again maza aa raha hai. It’s actually great to see how young directors and writers come up with fine add-ons to the shows today. It’s a great phase to be working on TV, I feel.”