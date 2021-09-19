Rubina Dilaik laughs off rumours of her stalling Ardh shoot: 'You can also add that I refused to shoot in a slum'

Bigg Boss 14 winner, actor Rubina Dilaik has responded to rumours that she stalled the shoot of her debut film, Ardh, until her demands for a particular type of vanity van were met. A report claimed that she demanded a “double-door vanity van” to accommodate her staff and refused to step out of her car until she got one.

Rubina Dilaik decided to respond in a hilarious manner and told a leading daily in a text message, “Ha ha aahaa. To make it more meaty, you can also add that I refused to shoot in the real location which is a slum area - and left the set!"

Palash Muchhal, the director of Ardh, told the daily that it was true that Rubina waited for a long time inside her car despite having arrived on time. However, it was not due to a demand for a double-door vanity van, he said, adding, "It was because it was raining."

Last month, Rubina announced in an Instagram post that she commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh. Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai. "New beginnings," she wrote and shared the poster of the film. Ardh also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Earlier this month, Rubina Dilaik opened up about how she struggled to shed the extra kilos that she gained after contracting the coronavirus in May this year. "I am learning to love myself again after realising a perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am......I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Rubina also emphasised the need to love one's body, no matter what. "So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practising)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks... Be kind to your body," she added.