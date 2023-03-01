Ruchi Singh: It’s important to get rid of image barriers

Actor Ruchi Singh asserts that it is not easy to break image barriers in the industry.

“Getting typecast is nothing new for artistes: mainly on small screen. Be it big or small, all actors have gone through it at least once in their careers. But getting stuck there does harm in the long run. It happened to me too, when I played a character 10 years over my age. I had to take a break to get rid of that image. It’s important to play your age on screen,” says the Hum Saaf Saaf Hai and Vighnaharta Ganesh actor.

Though hailing from Rae Bareli, where her family lives, the actor trained herself in Mumbai. “I am a fashion designer by profession and used to work for a big brand. But soon I realised that I was not made for the ‘9 to 5 world’. It was then I decided to pursue an acting course to arm myself. That course helped me figure out that it was only acting that I have to look forward to.

“And then I started auditioning rigorously and after two months I got a few cameos. The real break came with Santoshi Maa Sunayein...2, after being on a year-long lookout for something worthwhile,” she says.

Currently, Singh wants to focus on films and the web space. “I am doing TV to maintain the momentum and stay connected with the camera as I was on a break for a year, waiting for something interesting to come my way. And then Balveer 3 happened and along with that, I am also keeping fingers crossed for more good roles.”