Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma were rumoured to participate in Nach Baliye 10.
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma to appear on Nach Baliye 10? Actor reveals the truth

  • Rupali Ganguly has reacted to claims that she and her husband Ashwin Verma will appear on dance reality show Nach Baliye 10.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST

Rupali Ganguly has no intention of appearing on the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. The actor offered a clarification after rumours around her appearance began doing the rounds.

The actor shot down the rumours and said in an interview that she and her husband Ashwin Verma might never appear on the show.

"All the talks around Ashwin and me doing Nach Baliye 10 are just rumours. I can never do Nach Baliye because my husband Ashwin will never come on screen. He is happy watching me act in Anupamaa. So, shaking a leg or dancing is out of the question," she told The Times of India.

Over the past few years, several renowned small screen personalities have appeared on the show. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar took home the trophy in season one, while Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary won the most recent season. The previous season also featured ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.

While fans will have to wait for the Nach Baliye 10 contestant list to be announced, Rupali has dedicated her time to Anupamaa.

Rupali's co-star Paras Kalnawat, who plays Samar on the show, recently tested positive for Covid-19. He was put under home-quarantine. When he returned to the sets, he penned a post thanking his co-stars and fans. He shared a picture of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple along with Rupali and the other cast members. "SAMAR IS BACK Thank You Mummyyyy, Baa And Aashish For Making Sure I Start Shooting With Bappa's Blessings! Thank You Everyone For Sending In Your Wishes And Prayers!! Love You All," he said.

