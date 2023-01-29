Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rupali Ganguly shares video as she buys Mercedes car, celebrates with family; fans say 'this time Monisha's buying...'

Rupali Ganguly shares video as she buys Mercedes car, celebrates with family; fans say 'this time Monisha's buying...'

tv
Published on Jan 29, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Rupali Ganguly shared a video after she bought a new Mercedes car. She celebrated the occasion with her family. Watch video.

Rupali Ganguly shared a video after she bought a new Mercedes car.
Rupali Ganguly shared a video after she bought a new Mercedes car.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rupali Ganguly bought a new white Mercedes car and shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Rupali posted a video that featured her husband Ashwin Verma, and their son Rudransh Verma. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly reacts to complaints about her long Anupamaa monologues)

In the video, recorded inside the showroom, Rupali cut a cake, did a pooja and also shared some fun moments with her family, friends, and staff members. In the clip, Rupali unveiled her new car along with her family as fireworks were lit. The showroom had several cutouts of Rupali hung from the ceiling.

The actor draped a saree as she held her son's hand while he cut a cake. She also did a pooja of the car with her son and husband. Rupali hugged her son and posed for a family photo also featuring her husband. She was also seen laughing and pulling Ashwin's shirt as they spoke to a person. Rupali also did a little dance with a staff member as they posed in front of the car.

Rupali captioned the post, "Gratitude (folded hands emoji) Jai Matadi Jai Mahakal (red heart emoji). Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream. @rajan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankkkyou Rudransh Verma for being my Biggest blessing and dream come true!!"

Several of her industry friends congratulated her. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented on her post, "Congratulations on your newest acquisition." Actor Sayantani Ghosh said, "Congrats." A fan teased her saying, "This time it’s Monisha buying an expensive car." Monisha was the name of Rupali's character in her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali rose to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also starred in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she is playing the lead role of a Gujarati homemaker on the television show Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupali ganguly
rupali ganguly
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out