Rupali Ganguly touches veteran journalist's feet upon meeting at event, fans react 'success has not changed her'

Actor Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts on the internet after a video of her from an event surfaced online. At Expandable Awards, the Anupamaa star seemingly handed over an award to veteran journalist Chaitanya Padukone. After giving him the award, she touched his feet and reminded fans of her reel character. Also read: Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill take to the dance floor at a wedding

At the event, Rupali wore a purple shimmery saree. In the video, she bent down to touch the journalist's feet and sought his blessings. In response, Chaitanya looked overwhelmed. The video has been shared by a paparazzi account.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section, “Rupali is very down to earth. Success has not changed her because her upbringing was in Anil Ganguly’s house .. such an amazing director .. full of positivity. I have seen all his movies in my growing up days and it all starts from there for sure.” “Ise bolte hain Asli Sanskaar (this is called true culture),” added another one

Someone else also commented, “That's why Rupali mam is so successful and well known, down to earth and never leave her root.” In the comment section, director Ram Kamal Mukherjee called Rupali ‘grace.'

Rupali started her acting career as a child artist and later, as a lead, rose to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which also starred Ratna Pathak Shah. She went on to star in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Currently, Rupali is playing the lead role of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupamaa on the television show Anupamaa. It airs on Star Plus and is among the most popular serials. Talking about the show, Rupali recently expressed her opinions on fans complaining about her lengthy monologues in the show.

She told Pinkvilla, “Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par (I will always keep my fans' concerns at the top). My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi's) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities.”

