Sahil Anand, wife Ranjeet Monga pose for a cute pic as they announce first pregnancy, is it a girl?
- Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
Actor Sahil Anand and wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child together, he announced on social media. The couple posed for a special picture to make the announcement. Sahil was most recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
In the image, Rajneet is seen posing with Sahil, who is holding her from behind, with his hands cradling her baby bump. They're surrounded by party props such as balloons, soft toys and gift packs. One of the placards placed behind the couple also says "it is a girl". The text up the picture says "coming soon".
The post attracted much love from his industry colleagues. Suyyash Rai, Himanshi Khurana, Sakshi Pradhan, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, Aamna Sharif, Vikas Gupta, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Abhishek Kapur and Karan Grover, among many others, congratulated the couple. Kishwer Merchant, who recently announced that she is expecting her first baby, commented, "Omg this is great news.. now I can post the picture." Her comment suggests she may have had prior knowledge about it.
Actor Ankit Mohan joked in the comments, "This is hugeeeeeeeee...Love to both of you The baby who is still growing is having a baby now... wow loved it @sahilanandofficial." Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit wrote, "Bête this is crazy good news @sahilanandofficial."
After making his debut with MTV Roadies in 2006, Sahil worked in a few TV shows before embarking on his Bollywood journey, which began with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, Sahil has worked in quite a few shows as well as films. He also featured in Student of the Year 2, which came out in 2019.
Most recently seen on the popular reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sahil was also a participant on Bigg Boss 10.
