Sajid-Wajid's mom cries as she reveals Sajid's wife Lubna 'secretly' donated kidney to Wajid in 2019

Musician Sajid Khan and his mother have revealed that his wife had once donated a kidney to his late brother, musician Wajid Khan. Wajid had undergone a successful kidney transplant in 2019. The composer duo's mother Razina has now said that Sajid's wife Lubna "secretly gave him her kidney". She was speaking at a special episode of a music show remembering Wajid.

Sajid is a part of the Indian Pro Music League and a special episode, dedicated to Wajid, was shot recently. Sajid-Wajid's mother, Razina, and Sajid's wife, Lubna, also appeared on the show as special guests. Razina got emotional as they remembered Wajid.

Razina cries during a special episode of Indian Pro Music League dedicated to Wajid Khan.

Revealing that she could not donate her kidney as she is diabetic, Sajid-Wajid's mother said, "We had asked all our relatives, however, no one came forward, but during that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today's time, even parents don't give kidney to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice.”

Razina with family during a special episode of Indian Pro Music League dedicated to Wajid Khan.





Lubna said, "When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn't ask anyone, just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we're a match, we'll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him one thing that you're very important to me, and that left him speechless."

"The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn't stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive, and I am happy I could do this for him," she added.

Sajid-Wajid's mom waves to fans of his musician sons





Sajid also remembered the time ahead of Wajid's kidney transplant and said, "Wajid was unwell for two years and my mom took care of him on a daily basis. We requested her to go home and rest, but she never left the room where Wajid was living. There was a time when my wife went to the hospital, got all the paperwork done, and was ready to give Wajid her kidney. I was scared, even my kids were worried, but I am really proud of what she did."

Sajid flaunts Wajid Khan jacket





"At that time, none of our family members tried to help us. We had money, name, fame, and we went to the best doctors, but we couldn't get the right match of kidney. People took money from me saying I will donate my kidney and then they just disappeared. I used to wait at the airport for hours for people to come, but they'd never turn up. I had never felt so helpless in my life. That is when Lubna came to me and said I want to donate my kidney to Wajid, which she did. All I am trying to say through this is that we all are blessed to have a family that loves us, and we don’t need anything more than that in life. We should spend time with them, love them and be there for them always," he concluded.

Upon Wajid's death in June 2020, Sajid had shared on Instagram, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."

