Sambhavna Seth responds to criticism for vlogging about Sidharth Shukla's death, reveals 'truth' about funeral brawl

Actor Sambhavna Seth, who was present at Sidharth Shukla's funeral on Friday, has responded to criticism for vlogging about it. Sambhavna runs a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers.

She posted a series of tweets defending her stance. Previously, Vikas Gupta, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had criticised celebrities for speaking to the press about Sidharth's death.

Sambhavna tweeted, “We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside. And giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didn't. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there.”

And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

She continued, “And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn't show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill.”

Sambhavna, who was caught on camera having an argument with the police at Sidharth's funeral, shared a vlog revealing the ‘truth’ behind what actually happened. The vlog showed her watching the news to decide when to leave for the last rites. She and her husband showed up at the crematorium and got into an argument with the police after being asked if they were even supposed to be there.

Sambhavna admitted to losing her cool because she didn't appreciate how her husband was treated.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar had written, "Any one who has met a grieving family, should not give out details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members and sharing details. Stop! Please stop! If you have gone to pay your respect don’t come out and become a khabri (informer) and add to the low standard of journalism."