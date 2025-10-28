Satish Shah didn't die of kidney failure? Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar reveals truth behind his death

Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah died at the age of 74 on October 25, leaving the entire industry in shock. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars looked devastated at his funeral and bid him an emotional farewell. While reports initially suggested that the veteran actor had died due to kidney failure, his on-screen son Rajesh Kumar has now revealed the real reason behind his death. Rajesh Kumar says Satish Shah didn't die of kidney failure.

Rajesh Kumar reveals real reason behind Satish Shah's death

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh, who played the role of Roshesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, revealed that Satish passed away due to a heart attack. He said, "I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."

The actor added, "He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away."

About Satish Shah's death

Earlier, Satish’s manager, Ramesh Kadatala, had also revealed that the actor collapsed suddenly while having lunch. He mentioned that the ambulance took half an hour to reach Satish’s house, and by the time he was taken to the hospital, the actor had been declared dead. The funeral took place at a crematorium in Bandra and was attended by Farah Khan, Johnny Lever, Suresh Oberoi and several other Bollywood celebrities. Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Rajesh Kumar were seen crying inconsolably as they bid a final goodbye to Satish.

The veteran actor’s prayer meet was held at Jalaram Hall, Juhu, on October 27. At the service, Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt tribute to Satish Shah by singing some of the late actor’s favourite songs. His rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s Tere Mere Sapne from Guide left everyone emotional. Satish’s wife, Madhu, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease, was also seen singing along with him.

Apart from television shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Satish appeared in several hit Bollywood films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na and many more. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol and others expressed their grief over Satish’s death with heartfelt tributes on social media.