Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat spotted together after breakup, fans ask 'did you guys patch up?' Watch

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met and fell for each other last year on Bigg Boss OTT. Last month, Shamita announced on social media that they are not together any more. Just a few days after announcing the news, Shamita had shared a poster of their song Tere Vich Rab Disda, which was released on Friday. The two were spotted together once again on Saturday, making their fans wonder if they actually broke up or not. Also Read: Shamita Shetty confirms break up with Raqesh Bapat: ‘We are no longer together and have not been for a while'

A paparazzo account shared a video in which Shamita and Raqesh were seen posing for the cameras. One fan commented, “Have you guys actually broken up?” Another one said, “This breaks my heart.” While one said, “They will not get back together.” another one asked, “Did you guys patch up or what?”

Raqesh and Shamita met each other on Bigg Boss OTT last year and soon fell in love during their time together on the reality show. Shamita was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Raqesh, too, joined the show a few weeks later. However, he had to leave the show midway due to his health problems.

On July 26, Shamita confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram Stories, “I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support,” the note read.

Shamita urged the fans to be positive and give them the same love as they have till now. “Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all,” her note concluded.

