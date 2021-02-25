Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you
After over 14 years of playing protagonists on small screen, Sharad Malhotra broke his positive on screen image, and explored the negative zone. Though initially he had apprehensions, the actor is glad that the risk paid off. Today, not afraid of being typecast as a villain, he adds that he can’t just get stuck playing the role of a hero.
“I played a positive role in all these years and suddenly played a negative character, so nobody typecasted me. Luckily, I had somebody who trusted me and offered me the role of a villain,” Malhotra says, adding, “Gone are the days when people used to typecast you. It used to happen back in the day when people had a very typical mentality, and a fixed mentality that he is a villain so he cannot be a hero, or if he is a hero then he can’t be a villain.”
Reflecting on the changes, the actor says most of the heroes want to try different shades and different characters.
He explains, “As an actor, you are supposed to play different roles, that is my job. I just can’t just play a hero all the time. If I am asked to play the role of the villain, I will make sure that the villain is as interesting as a hero.”
Now a television star, Malhotra’s talent first got noticed through a talent hunt show in 2004. He went on to earn popularity on the small screen with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and followed up his successful stint with shows such as Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Over the years, he has witnessed evolution of the small screen, which makes him discredit the statement that television is regressive.
“I have been here for around 14-15 years, and I can tell you that what television was back then and what television is now, is completely (different). It is like hell and heaven. The kind of content that you see now on television is crazy stuff,” he asserts.
Nowadays, according to the actor, people are experimenting, and delving into interesting and exciting content.
“There is so much happening on television, who on Earth would call that television regressive. I know that television is called the idiot box, but I think it is probably the smartest box around right now,” he shares.
Breaking down his thoughts, Malhotra says, “Television today is massive. There are people I know, who don’t want to do film as they want to be on TV. Because television is all over the place right now, be it the rural, or urban.”
Having said that, he feels there are some shows which need to catch up with the changing tunes of the small screen. “Out of the 100 per cent, I think there would be 10 or 20 per cent which could not be as developed in terms of the content. But I would not say regressive as it is a very strong word. Out of 100 shows, we probably have 10 shows, who need to pull their socks up, polish themselves up and compete with the other 90 shows,” he tells us.
