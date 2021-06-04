Sharad Malhotra on work getting back to virtual mode: It does get a little awkward

With TV show and film shoots stalled in Maharashtra and many other states, several actors had to take the virtual route to fulfil their work commitments, yet again. Actor Sharad Malhotra, too, has been working from home, yet again, and he admits it does get a bit awkward at times.

“This whole work-from-home phase started from last year. I’m part of virtual script sessions, contracts are being made virtually... I must admit that it does get a little awkward. Though we’re left with no other choice, this can work only for the moment, and can’t be a permanent solution,” says Malhotra, adding that, “It’s always better to meet people in person”.

However, the actor, who was last seen in Naagin 5, isn’t really complaining about this shoot-from-home scenario.

“I think now we’ve got used to it, at least for past year. At the moment, we just can’t afford to step out, we’ve to stay at home and stay safe,” he asserts.

As work meetings continue and Malhotra is also reported to have signed his next show, he is hoping to get some sort of good news in terms on resuming shoot next month.

“Were actors, all we want is to get back on set. I’ve been constantly working all these years, and gets difficult to stay at home. How many movies and web series can you watch? How many calls can you make? I hope things open up soon; we’re expecting normalcy earlier next month,” he shares.

Acknowledging that things are “very upsetting, depressing and gloomy”, Malhotra is staying positive and taking care of his health, especially since he battled Covid-19 last year.

“The virus has mutated, that’s what we’ve been told. So, it’s more intense, we need to follow protocols — stay at home, maintain hygiene. As a Covid survivor, I’ve to be more careful. My wife (Ripci Bhatia) and I got our first dose of vaccine and I’ve been advocating that on social media and requesting everyone to get their jab at the earliest. That’s the only way we can fight the virus. The majority of population needs to get vaccinated,” he emphasises.