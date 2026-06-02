Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal feels companies should pay employees twice a month, replacing ‘British-era payout system’

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has argued why companies should pay their employees twice a month, instead of following the “British-era next-month payout system.” The Shark Tank India judge took to his LinkedIn account to share his note, where he said that the age-old rule must be challenged so that the employees do not miss EMIs, rent and so on. Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge, shared his take on payment and company procedure. (LinkedIn/Anupam Mittal)

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What Anupam shared In his latest post on LinkedIn, Anupam wrote: “When should you get paid?Companies offer enhanced leave, free food, and remote working so they can say they are ‘employee-centric’. But one of the most valued benefit is ignored. Most companies pay salaries on the 7th. Some on the 1st unless its the weekend, which then means the 2nd, 3rd or the 4th. A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But as common sense. Bcs for some folks, a week's delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken.”

‘Better cash flow means less stress’ He added, “Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, Cash flow is dignity. In fact, I think cos should pay twice a month, 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science. Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees. Win for cos. Win for the economy. So, push your HR & lets end this British-era next-month payout system?”

Anupam started Sagaai.com in 1997; the website was later renamed Shaadi.com in 1999. In July 2015, Anupam had invested in around 200 start-ups, including Interactive Avenues, Druva, Sapience Analytics, Pretty Secrets, Cafe Zoe, Peel Works, TaxSpanner, Fab Hotels, Ketto, Prop Tiger, Bigbasket, FarEye, Lets Venture, and more.

In 2021, Anupam began appearing on the start-up themed TV show Shark Tank India. Apart from Anupam, the show Shark Tank also featured BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh. He returned for the latest season of the show too.