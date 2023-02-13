Shark Tank: Namita Thapar looks shocked as Peyush Bansal says ‘I want to do this alone’ after emotional pitch

Shark Tank India season 2 promises some impressive pitches this week. The new promo shows the sharks being very impressed with innovative ideas like wooden balance bikes for kids, products made from recycled flowers from temples and a telemedical centre. The latter even left the the pitchers divided as they lured the pitcher with their separate offers. Also read: Shark Tank judges ghosted pitcher after making deal, alleges contestant: 'Never met or responded to mails post show'

Sony shared promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, “This brand new week on Shark Tank India, #Tipayi, #Nirmalaya and #DigiQureEClinic are here to present their wonderful innovations. Stay tuned!” The promo opens with small kids entering the sets on their tiny wooden balance bicycles which did not come with any pedals or breaks. Peyush Bansal praises the company's logo and the product for being very unique.

It is followed by Nirmalaya (pure and what is offered to the God). It is about incense products made from recycled flowers offered at temples.

But what makes an emotional impact on the sharks is DigiQureEClinic, a telemedical company which sends trained caregivers to small villages and towns where they make the patients connect to doctors in big cities virtually. Namita Thapar reacts to the idea with “wow” and Vineeta Singh asks the founder to share the story behind the idea. The founder reveals how he was born in a small town in Madhya Pradesh and was very moved by the death of a house help's daughter who died of diarrhoea for not being capable enough to visit a better doctor. His story moves the sharks who go on to offer him multiple deals.

Namita Thapar says, “We liked the cause and want to bet on you,” and offers him ₹40 lakhs investment with 20 percent equity. But she is left surprised when Peyush says, “Main ye akele hi karna chahta hu. Main aapko paise dunga 1 crore rupaye and I will take 25 percent of the company (I want to do this on my own. I will give you 1 crore rupees and take 25 percent of the company).” But Namita explains, "Isme technology se zyada network play hai (more than technology, this has network play in use)." Anupam Mittal also offers him a different deal.

