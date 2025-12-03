Shehbaz Badesha reacts to 'Shehnaaz ki kamai par palnewala' tag, says 'I will keep taking money from her

Fresh out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Shehbaz Badesha is addressing all the conversations that unfolded during his stay, from accusations that he used his sister Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla’s names to secure votes, to taunts claiming he is financially dependent on Shehnaaz. And he is unfazed by such chatter. Shehbaz Badesha is brother of actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.(Instagram)

Shehbaz Badesha reacts to backlash

During an interview with SCREEN, Shehbaz opened up about being judged for mentioning his sister Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 19. He also addressed comments claiming that he is financially dependent on Shehnaaz.

At one point in the show, Shehbaz faced comments for being financially dependent on Shehnaaz. He even got the label of ‘behen ki kamaai pe palnewaala’ (one who lives on sister's earnings).

To this, Shehbaz responded, “Earlier things were not great in my life. I thought if I did Bigg Boss, after the show, whatever I do will be great. Now the good time has come, so I will do my best. As far as this ‘behen ki kamaai par palnewala’ tag is concerned, main Shehnaaz ki kamai khaate rahunga, tension nahi hai (I will continue to take money from Shehnaaz; there is no stress there).”

During the conversation, Shehbaz also addressed the criticism that he used Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla’s names to gain votes during his stint on Bigg Boss 19.

He said, “I don’t want to answer such people who said that I was talking about Shehnaaz or Sidharth for a vote appeal. Why didn’t they object when I kept taking their name for so many years? Was I asking for votes back then? If I have a relationship with them, then what’s so bad?”

Shehbaz out of Bigg Boss 19

Last weekend, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Shehbaz was the first wildcard contestant of the season. He earlier lost a public vote against Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere. During his stint on the show, Shehbaz didn’t make headlines for fights but for his humour inside the house.

Now, the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm. The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 19 now are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.