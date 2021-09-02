Siddharth is speechless after Twitter user mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla's, calls it 'targeted hate'

Actor Siddharth is furious after he spotted a tweet, claiming him to be dead. The tweet used a picture of the actor, shared with the words 'R.I.P Siddharth', followed by a crying face emoji.

On Thursday, television actor Sidharth Shukla died at 40 years old. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu, where doctors are still trying to determine the cause of his death. Early reports suggested he died of a heart attack.

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021





Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, "This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless." In another tweet, he called it 'targeted hate'. "Targeted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to," he tweeted.

Siddharth also shared his condolences at Sidharth Shukla's death. "Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla. Gone too soon," he wrote. He was reacting to actor Nakuul Mehta's tweet, who wrote, "We lost a shining star from the Television industry, today. So hard to process this untimely loss. Strength & courage to his family and loved ones. #SiddharthShukla."

Siddharth is known for films such as Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jigarthanda and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. In Rang De Basanti, he was seen with Aamir Khan as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Sidharth Shukla was a popular face on television. He gained stardom with his appearance on hit soap Balika Vadhu and later participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Bigg Boss season 13.

He made his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.

