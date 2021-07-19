Smita Bansal’s advice to young TV actors: Always have a plan B

The fact that so many actors have suffered financially in the past year and half due to the pandemic, Smita Bansal is extremely worried for the young talent in Mumbai.

“For the young aspiring actors, they must have a plan B always, not only during the pandemic. Always have a backup option and something to fall back on. Please complete your education and make sure you’re not dependent on just one stream of income,” advises the 44-year-old actor.

Having spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, and been a part of hit TV shows such as Challenge, Itihaas, Amaanat, and Alpviram, the actor says that it has been a very difficult time financially across the spectrum and not just one sector.

“The entertainment industry is also suffering because of the clear and present economic crisis. Having said that, I feel our industry has always been a little financially unpredictable,” says Bansal, and she further elaborates, “There have always been ups and downs. The entire industry has learnt to cope with such difficult phases but yes, this has been a very prolonged agony for a lot of people. Still what has always amazed me, is the resilience that this industry has. It always bounces back very strongly and looks out for its own.”

Talking about how she thinks the effects of the ongoing pandemic are going to stay in the showbiz world, the Balika Vadhu actor points that in the realm of the entertainment sector, theatre has suffered the most.

“It’s hard to imagine right now how we’ll go back to a time of live performances before an audience. That’s something I don’t see happening very soon,” she notes, adding that there’s still hope because entertainment is something that people need at all times.

“Right now, the euphoria of live performance is something that everyone is missing but I know that things will change for the better, sooner or later,” Bansal ends.