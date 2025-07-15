Smriti Irani reacts as fan asks if she is taking a sabbatical from politics to act in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani is setting the record straight that she has no intention to take a break from politics as she returns to television with the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The first look of the show was released a few days ago, and made fans nostalgic. (Also read: 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a side project’: Smriti Irani clears she is full-time politician and part-time actor) Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot was released last week.

What Smriti said

In a recent interaction on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Smriti received a note of good luck from a fan on the start of her show. The tweet read, “Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics.”

In response, Smriti said, “No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decade break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will.”

Another fan tweeted, "Will all due respect for your decision to return back to the media. Me and like me thousands of your admirers will wish your active presence in politics too. Specifically when the Bengal and UP election is around the corner. PS - My mother was super happy when she heard this news."

Smriti replied, “My Pranaam to your Ma … be assured of my active political contribution during the forthcoming elections as assigned by sangathan.”

Smriti's political career

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Smriti has been a member of the Indian parliament from 2011 to 2024, serving in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat from 2011 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024 as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is finally set to make its long-awaited comeback, with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir. The show revolves around an ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi (Smriti), the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani (Amar Upadhyay/ Ronit Roy).

The serial will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.