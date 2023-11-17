Sony TV condemns ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Kamal Nath, says 'addressing matter with cybercrime cell'

Sony TV has issued a statement against 'manipulated videos' of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sony TV said that it is "actively addressing this matter with the cyber-crime cell". Earlier, Sony TV had tweeted a video from KBC, where a voiceover asked a question about Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Also Read | Sony TV warns viewers against ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Shivraj Singh Chouhan) Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony TV issues statement on fabricated KBC clips

Sony Entertainment Television wrote in its post, "We have been alerted to the circulation of certain manipulated videos from our show Kaun Banega Crorepati. These videos misleadingly overlay fabricated voiceovers of the host and contestants and present a distorted version of the original content."

It also added, "We strongly condemn such misinformation. We are actively addressing this matter with the cyber-crime cell and urge our viewers to refrain from sharing unverified content."

What is the 'manipulated video' about

On Thursday, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sony TV posted a video in which a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan read a question aloud in Hindi. The question was: In 2018, the loans of how many farmers were waived off by the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh? The options were: A. ₹2 lakh, B. ₹27 lakh, C. ₹5 lakh, and D. ₹10 lakh.

As the contestant chose option B, Amitabh said it was the correct answer. The video zoomed in on Amitabh while he spoke. However, the words and Amitabh's lips were not in sync. The question was superimposed on the video in the conventional KBC format.

Not the first incident

This isn't the first time that Sony TV has issued a warning of fabricated videos. Earlier too, a video emerged of a fake voiceover of Amitabh asking a defamatory question about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A fake voiceover of Amitabh read the question in Hindi, “Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?” The options were: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

The contestant chose Shivraj and Amitabh's voiceover announced it as the correct answer. KBC is currently in its 15th season.

