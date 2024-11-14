Menu Explore
Sreejita De gets married to Michael Blohm-Pape again in a traditional ceremony. See pics

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 14, 2024 08:35 PM IST

On Thursday, Sreejita De shared beautiful moments from her traditional wedding in Goa

Actor Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s love story just got more beautiful. The couple exchanged vows once again in an intimate traditional Bengali ceremony held in Goa. Also read: Sreejita De: I tried to make my husband feel at home on Christmas because we couldn't go to Germany

Sreejita De got married to Michael Blohm-Pape last year.
Sreejita De got married to Michael Blohm-Pape last year.

Renewing the vows

On Thursday, Sreejita shared beautiful moments from her traditional wedding in Goa, which offered a glimpse into the merriment and fun of the ceremony.

Sreejita captioned the photos as, “Cherished for life, taken forever…”

For the traditional wedding, Sreejita wore a classic red saree, paired beautifully with gold jewellery and a traditional topar on her forehead. She completed her look with a golden dupatta, capturing the essence of tradition. Meanwhile, Michael looked smart in a sherwani and pyjama, complemented by a traditional topor or mukut. As soon as the pictures went live on her social media, her friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

About the couple

The Indian wedding follows their initial union last year, where they exchanged vows in a beautiful Catholic ceremony in Germany. At that time she posted pictures, writing, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.” The first photo showed her and Michael looking at the altar in the church. She is in a pristine white gown while he is in a black suit. The second photo offers a better look at their faces. Sreejita has minimal makeup on and is wearing a diamond necklace. The third picture shows them sharing a kiss after the ceremony.

Some time back, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared that Goa was always in top of her wishlist when it came to wedding destination.

She said, “We both are beach lovers. And Goa has a very close and special place in our heart as we spent eight months in the state during lockdown. That’s when we fell in love with the place. My parents wanted the wedding to be held in Kolkata, but I insisted it to happen in Goa”.

