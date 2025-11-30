Sumbul Touqeer Khan calls Ashnoor Kaur's eviction ‘unfair’, slams Bigg Boss' hypocrisy: ‘Achanak se rules pyaare hogye?’

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house just a week before the finale for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. While she claimed the act was unintentional, Salman Khan termed it a major rule violation and evicted her from the house. Now, actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has come out in support of Ashnoor and called out the show’s hypocrisy. Sumbul Touqeer Khan calls out Bigg Boss' hypocrisy over Ashnoor Kaur's eviction.

Why Ashnoor Kaur was evicted

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed the fight and explained to the contestants that, in her aggression, Ashnoor had intentionally hit Tanya for making her lose the Ticket to Finale task and showed no regret for her actions. However, Ashnoor defended herself, stating that she did not intend to hit Tanya and merely dropped the wooden plank as her shoulders and arms had become sore. Salman dismissed her explanation and announced that she had broken a major house rule and would therefore be evicted. Ashnoor broke down in tears as she exited the house.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan questions Ashnoor Kaur's eviction

On Saturday, Sumbul took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kunickaa Sadanand forcefully holding Ashnoor’s hand to restrain her and wrote, “Is this not bal ka prayog? Even this is against the rules.” She added, “The rules of Bigg Boss are just an excuse. Otherwise, Archana was also brought back into the show. Tanya had kicked someone too. And it was Tanya who pushed Ashnoor as well. Were they all sitting with blindfolds on their eyes back then?”

She further called out the show’s hypocrisy and wrote, “Before anyone comes at me saying that I am supporting violence, listen carefully! Ashnoor’s eviction would have been fair if every contestant who had ever raised their hand had been evicted. I’m talking about the hypocrisy here! Suddenly, the rules have become so important.”

This season has witnessed multiple instances where contestants got physical but were not punished. Tanya Mittal once kicked Nehal Chudasama during a task and even threatened to beat her outside the house. Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj also got physical with each other but were only given a warning. However, this time, Ashnoor was not spared and was evicted from the house, which came as a shock to many Bigg Boss viewers.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

Today marks the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, and the house will finally get its top six contestants who will fight for the trophy. The grand finale of the show is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2025. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.