Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sunil Grover jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi as he 'got used to wearing women's clothes'
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
Sunil Grover jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi as he ‘got used to wearing women’s clothes’

Sunil Grover joked that he found it more difficult to play Dr Mashoor Gulati than Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, as he got accustomed to wearing women's clothes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Sunil Grover, who was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show before his infamous fallout with host Kapil Sharma, has talked about his famous characters on the show. He joked that playing Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult than playing Gutthi.

Other than Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, Sunil also played Rinku Bhabhi, Pidhu (based on Navjyot Singh Sidhu) and duplicate Amitabh Bachchan, among other characters. He quit The Kapil Sharma Show after an in-flight spat with Kapil in 2017.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Sunil was asked which character was more difficult to play out of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, he picked the former. “Mereko itne female ke kapde pehen-pehen ke aadat ho gayi thi ki mujhe easy lagne lag gaya tha. ‘Arre, ek sari toh hai, ek suit toh hai, ek minute mein pehen lunga…’ Aadmi banna mushkil lagta hai mujhe (I got so used to wearing women’s clothes that it became easy for me. I would think, ‘Oh, this is a sari, I will wear it in a minute.’ Playing a man became difficult),” he joked.

Sunil added that playing both characters were fun in their own way. He said that when the audience likes a character, it becomes easier to play the role but if a character goes unacknowledged, the difficulty level increases.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav, says ‘insects, worms need pesticide’

Sunil was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav as the cunning Gurpal Chauhan, who works as an enforcer of sorts for Samar Pratap Singh (Saif Ali Khan). The show is at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with certain scenes.

On Monday, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology on behalf of the team. "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments," he said in a statement.

sunil grover

