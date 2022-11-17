Sunita Ahuja's cheeky comment about making another baby with Govinda leaves all in splits on Indian Idol 13. Watch

Actor Govinda could not have found a better match for himself than wife Sunita Ahuja and this latest clip from Indian Idol is proof. On an upcoming special episode of Indian Idol, Govinda will be joined by Dharmendra on the show while Sunita also tags along. Govinda's son Yashvardhan will also be seen on television for the first time. (Also read: Govinda dances with wife Sunita for first time, kisses her on Indian Idol 13)

In a new promo, as Yashvardhan makes his entry on stage, host Aditya Narayan reminds everyone how last time, Sunita and Govinda had said that while she was pregnant with Yash, Govinda kept a picture of Dharmendra in front of her, hoping for a son just as handsome as him. Sunita had a wild new suggestion.

“Chi Chi (Govinda's nick name), Yash pet me tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai to chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain (Chi Chi, when Yash was in my belly, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let's go home and prepare for another product),” she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were left roaring with laughter in their seats. Neha said, “Yaar this woman. Oh my God.” Shy Yashvardhan hid his face at his mother's words while Govinda jumped out of his seat to strike a joyful pose. Dharmendra said to Sunita, “Sunita, aap loving bhi hai aur lively bhi (Sunita you are loving and lively).”

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. They also have a daughter named Tina. The couple often makes appearances on reality shows such as Indian Idol and The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the last few years, they have been in news for their feud with Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek.

