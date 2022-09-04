Superstar Singer 2: Jodhpur's Mohammad Faiz takes home 15 lakh, says 'I participated for my parents'

Singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 had its star-studded grand finale on Saturday with Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur taking away the winner's trophy and prize money of ₹15 lakh. He said he had participated on the show for his parents and would now give the prize money to them. Also read: Reena Roy makes rare appearance; dances on Superstar Singer 2 stage

Mohammad Faiz was among the six finalists including Aryananda R Babu, Sayisha Gupta, Pranjal Biswas, Rituraj and Mani Dharamkot. He sang songs like Kesariya, Khamoshiyan, Kaise Hua, Pehla Nasha and Koi Mil Gaya during the grand finale.

On being asked about what he would do with the prize of ₹15 lakh, Mohammad Faiz told Pinkvilla, “I will hand it over to my parents because I participated in the show for them only.”

He also said that he wasn't competing with anyone but himself. “I never thought about the competition or about the finale. For me, we were all just focusing on learning and performing music, we never sang just to compete with each other. In fact, in my mind, I was competing with my own self. Each time I wanted to put up a better performance than the previous one. So I was only working on my skills because I had to beat myself each time, rather than looking at how others were singing,” he told ETimes in an interview.

Contestants in the age group of 7-15 participated in Superstar Singer 2. Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik also entertained the audience with their stage performances. Javed Ali was also among the three judges on the show. Among those who attended the finale were Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, Anand ji Shah, singers Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar and Bhoomi Trivedi, actor Vijay Vikram Singh and choreographer Puneet Pathak.

