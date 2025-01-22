Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh agrees to eat food after securing 13 lakh deal

TV actor Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for playing the role of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was hospitalised on January 7 and described his condition as critical. His friend, Bhakti Soni, shared that the actor had stopped eating food since his return home in May 2024. However, in an interview with Times Entertainment, his friend revealed that after she secured a brand deal for him, the actor agreed to eat food again. TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh finally decides to eat food.

Gurucharan Singh breaks his fast

The actor's friend Bhakti shared details about how he decided to break his fast, stating, “I have got Gurucharan Singh a brand deal worth ₹13 lakh, which has been given to him. After that, he agreed to break his fast. He will be coming to Mumbai by the end of the month to shoot for the same.” However, she expressed disappointment that the actor had not received any financial assistance despite being in such a critical condition.

TMKOC team did not offer financial support

She also spoke about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's publicist team enquired about Gurucharan Singh’s health but did not offer any financial support. She said, “Nobody asked if he needed any financial help.” She further emphasised that what the actor needed most was work, and she had managed to help him return to it.

Earlier, Bhakti revealed that Gurucharan had stopped drinking water for nearly 19 days, which caused him to become extremely weak and lose consciousness, leading to his hospitalisation.

Gurucharan expresses gratitude

Four days earlier, the actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude to fans who prayed for his recovery and to people who supported him during this challenging time. He said, “I wanted to tell you all that I had a wish to secure ₹13 lakh, and that wish has now been fulfilled. I thank everyone who made it possible. I am now going to the Gurudwara and will meet you soon. We'll begin a new chapter together.”