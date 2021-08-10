Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 9 recap: Mehta gets late for work waiting for 'param-mitra' Jethalal

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sodhi and Mehta are seen standing in the Gokuldham Society compound waiting for Jethalal. Soon Iyer joins them. As Bhide, who is on his scooter called Sakharam, joins the other three, Mehta quickly jumps on the opportunity to leave with Bhide. He is, however, stopped by Sodhi who says Mehta is betraying the trust of his 'param-mitra' Jethalal.

As they talk, Bhide offers to give Iyer a drop as the latter’s office in the direction Bhide is going. With that two of them leave, while Sodhi and Mehta wait for Jethalal.





An agitated Mehta asks Sodhi to check on his friend who is expected anytime in his car. Turns out Sodhi’s friend’s car had run out of petrol but is on the way. Hearing this, Mehta decides to book a cab since he is very late for work. Sodhi calls his friend and asks him to directly reach the garage as Mehta will drop him.

As taxi shows up at their society gate, Mehta proceeds towards the road. As they rush to get inside the cab, it turns out the cab had been booked by Dr Hathi.

A helpless Mehta runs to the road to catch an auto. Sodhi calls Jethalal informing him about the situation. Jethalal, who by then has successfully found Bappuji’s spectacles, leaves immediately and joins Sodhi and Mehta.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Jethalal seeing an opportunity starts telling Mehta about investing in the share market. As they are having this discussion, they are able to finally catch an auto and three of them head towards their respective destinations.

Mehta finally reaches his workplace. But luck is not in his side as his boss is already in office and is in a foul mood, not finding Mehta. As Mehta enters the office he is informed by the secretary that the boss is angry.