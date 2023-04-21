Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards posts cryptic message after ex Ryan's prison sentence, deletes later

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards posted and quickly deleted a cryptic message on Instagram on Wednesday. "Stop talking down on people who lost their way and start praying they find their way," read the post. This came just after her ex-husband, Ryan Edwards, was sentenced to almost a year in prison on drug possession and DUI charges from earlier this year. Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards' post that she deleted later.

Many fans were left guessing who the post could be about, with some hoping that it was about herself, rather than Ryan.

Ryan's recent troubles include a drug possession arrest in April 2023, where he was found unconscious in his truck with a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be blue powder. The DEA had warned that fentanyl could come in a blue powder, but it is not confirmed whether this was the case in Ryan's situation.

Ryan Edwards, has recently been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison.(The US Sun)

Ryan has been in and out of jail throughout the year, and in February 2023, Mackenzie filed for a protection order against Ryan, claiming he had held her up by the neck, thrown her down, and opened a pocket knife to her back.

Mackenzie's post, while cryptic, suggests a hope for Ryan's recovery and a move away from negative judgment. Whether it was directed towards Ryan or not remains to be seen.