Tejasswi Prakash makes a face as Karan Kundrra says ‘bathere paise kama liye’, reacts to news of her ruining his career

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, or ‘TejRan’ as fans lovingly call them, went live on Instagram on Valentine’s Day to chat with their fans. At one point, he got up to talk to her father and tripped on his way back to her.

Teasing him, Tejasswi said, “Yeh hai Sunny jo abhi tak bade nahi hue hai (This is Sunny, who is yet to grow up). He thinks he is older than me but he is clearly not and he is very clumsy, girta rehta hai (he keeps tripping and falling).” Karan replied, “Main pehli baar zindagi mein gira hoon aur itna hard gira hoon ki meri saari image kharab ho chuki hai (I fell for the first time in my life and I fell so hard that my image is ruined).”

“You know, people are putting up our articles: ‘Tejasswi has ruined Karan’s career because he is not a bad boy anymore’,” she said, referring to her own interviews in which she talked about how he never thought he would call someone ‘baby’ and how he tells her that she ruined his ‘angry young man image’.

Karan seemed to take the news reports in his stride and said, “Chalega, bathere paise kama liye hai, thoda enjoy bhi kar loon (That’s okay, I made a lot of money, now it is time for me to enjoy a little).” Tejasswi immediately made a face and asked, “What’s with you and showing off?” He said that at the end of the day, he doesn’t need more than butter chicken and roti.

Tejasswi and Karan were contestants on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. Their parents appeared at the grand finale and gave their stamp of approval to the relationship.

