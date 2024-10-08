The Bigg Boss effect: From Shehnaaz Gill to Prince Narula, 5 success stories and 5 career crashes

The allure of Bigg Boss lies in its unpredictable nature, where contestants' lives are transformed overnight. But what happens after the lights go down? With the show creating buzz again with its 18th edition, we look at the contestants who leveraged from their stint in the house and some whose careers tanked after their appearance in the reality show. Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena says he has never watched a single episode of show, reveals he has no ‘survival plan’ Bigg Boss has been a game-changer for some, but a career-killer for others.

From Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to Dolly Bindra, we explore the contrasting stories of 10 contestants – 5 who achieved stardom and 5 who faced a downward spiral.

The success stories

Shehnaaz Gill

Coming from Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill’s career changed after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. From her bubbly nature to her quirky statements to her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz found a way into people’s hearts, which reflected in her career. She made her film debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was directed by Farhad Samji. She was also seen in Thank You For Coming.

Prince Narula

For Prince Narula, the Bigg Boss stint resulted in a big win: professionally and personally. In October 2015, he participated in Bigg Boss 9 and emerged as the winner again. It was after he took home the MTV India's Roadies X2 trophy. That's when his career took off in the entertainment space. He is married to Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he met in the show. At the moment, he is the team leader of the Roadies franchise.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was popular as an adult film star when she entered Bigg Boss 5 as a wild card in 2011. And it turned her life around. The edition was won by actor Juhi Parmar, but Sunny emerged as the most popular contestant of that season. She was offered a Bollywood film by Mahesh Bhatt during her stint. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and is known for starring in projects such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, and Kennedy.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was a known star when he entered Bigg Boss 13, but his stay inside the house changed his image. From being an angry young man to his compassionate side to his bond with Shehnaaz, Sidharth’s career flipped after his stint in the show. After the show, he landed several projects, including the hit OTT series Broken But Beautiful 3, and featured in several song videos. However, the new wave of fame was cut short by his untimely death in 2021.

Gauahar Khan

In 2013, she participated in Bigg Boss 7 and emerged as the winner. At that time, Gauahar defeated her co-contestants, including Tanishaa Mukerji, Kushal Tandon, Pratyusha Banerjee and Ajaz Khan. Since then, she has been associated with the show in some way. She keeps on making appearances in the show as a guest.

Not so happy endings

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh's stint on Bigg Boss 13 was marred by controversy, particularly his highly-publicised altercation with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The infamous incident where Madhurima struck him with a frying pan became an unforgettable moment in the show's history. However, despite the increased visibility, Vishal struggled to capitalise on his newfound fame, failing to secure substantial work opportunities after exiting the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, sister of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, began her acting journey with a promising debut in Mohabbatein. Despite the initial spark, her film career failed to gain traction. Seeking a resurgence, Shamita joined Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as one of the season's most popular contestants. Her romantic connection with Raqesh Bapat captivated audiences, placing her firmly in the spotlight. However, Shamita's renewed popularity didn't translate into substantial work opportunities post-Bigg Boss. Despite her increased visibility, she has struggled to secure meaningful roles.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra's presence in Bigg Boss 4 remains unforgettable. Her boisterous personality, heated arguments with Shweta Tiwari, and iconic one-liners – particularly "Baap Pe Jaana Nahi" – made her the season's drama queen. While her antics captivated viewers and sparked controversy, they also earned her criticism for her aggressive behaviour. The backlash from her volatile nature on the show seemingly impacted her professional prospects, leading to a decline in opportunities. As a result, she largely disappeared from the entertainment scene.

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli's struggling Bollywood career got a temporary boost when he joined Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. His romance with Tanishaa Mukerji generated significant buzz, bringing him back into the spotlight. However, his newfound fame was short-lived, as his explosive temper and violent outbursts on the show tarnished his image. Armaan's behaviour led to his arrest during the show, marking the beginning of a downward spiral. Since then, he has been plagued by controversies, further damaging his reputation. In a more recent setback, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him in connection with a drug case, solidifying his notorious status.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik joined the 14th season of the popular reality television series in 2020 as a wild card contestant and was evicted shortly after she made headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan. She soon returned to the show for a second time but walked out during the mid-season finale after an explosive argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Her stint inside the house didn’t do any good for her career. In fact, she has also admitted that she regrets joining the show.