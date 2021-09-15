Sidharth Shukla saying goodbye with a smile in Broken But Beautiful 3 BTS video leaves fans in tears. Watch

Fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla were moved to tears after watching a behind-the-scenes video of him from Broken But Beautiful 3. The producer, Sarita Tanwar, shared the clip on her Instagram page and dedicated it to all ‘Sidhearts’, as Sidharth’s fans call themselves.

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. Broken But Beautiful 3, which began streaming on ALTBalaji in May, was his last show. He played the role of a writer-director named Agastya Rao.

Posting the video, Sarita wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3.”

“The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say ‘was’ because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion,” she added.

Sarita said that the team of Broken But Beautiful 3 was devastated and ‘felt the pain of Sidhearts’. “If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever… Here he says ‘Bye’ with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him,” she wrote.

Also see | Sidharth Shukla’s family issues first statement after his death: ‘It definitely doesn’t end here’

Emotional fans took to the comments section of the post. “Can’t thank you enough ma’am.. have been controlling the tears.. can’t hold on more... Sidharth you will loved forever... Always in our hearts,” one wrote. “Our love for him is endless...He is our pride. I repeat he is our pride....As we name ourselves as SIDHEARTS. He is, will be forever in our hearts until our last breath. We envy him, we cherish him in every way possible until we meet him on other side. #foreversidhearts,” another said.

Sidharth, who acted in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak, shot to fame with Balika Vadhu. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show last year. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.