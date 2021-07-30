Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Empire: Drashti Dhami says playing warrior princess 'is a first for me', shares first look
Drashti Dhami said she has never played a warrior princess before.
tv

The Empire: Drashti Dhami says playing warrior princess 'is a first for me', shares first look

  • Created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire traces the origins of a dynasty. It stars Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Drashti among others.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST

Actor Drashti Dhami is all set to entertain the audience with her role of a warrior princess in the upcoming series The Empire, and on Friday, the makers unveiled the first look of her character.

In the first look poster, Drashti can be seen wearing a red royal ethnic suit teamed up with heavy silver jewellery.

Talking more about her look in her digital debut, Drashti Dhami, who is best known for her TV shows Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala, said: "I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more."

Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series, which traces the origins of a dynasty, promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a grand scale.

Kunal Kapoor is also a part of The Empire, which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

