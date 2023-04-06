Tom Schwartz addressed that he knew about Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' affair

Tom Schwartz finally revealed that he knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair since August 2022. Tom Sandoval with Raquel Leviss (Image: Instagram)

On Wednesday during a promotional event at the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had a “one night stand” before they engage into an “emotional affair.” He also admitted, “I learned about the affairs in August”. However Schwartz didn’t reveal anything about Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, if she was aware of the “One Night Stand” or not.

“The one night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear. Then in January, he came to me and told me he was in love with Raquel.” 40 year old actor stated.

Schwartz also claimed, “I was flabbergasted but not surprised because, I think, there’s a lot of people out there who kind of knew it was an open secret.”

Image Credit: Bravo

Schwartz went on to accuse Sandoval by stating that he became “flagrant” and “brazen” about his affair, and it was an “open secret” to all. The Bravolebrity continued, claiming that then finally girlfriend Adriana Madix drew an end line on their ten years relationship.

Cohen cross questioned why Schwartz didn’t tell Madix directly abouth the ongoing affair, 40 year explained that Sandoval “placated” him by telling he had a plan.

“I am being fed a narrative that he was broken up with Ariana or attempted to many many times- that he’s not happy, they are not healthy, they’re not intimate blah blah, all of that’s inconsequential now in light of the way he handled it” Schwartz claimed. He also added “I think Tom ADHD and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”

Meanwhile Tom duo’s restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner addressed the backlash and in a lengthy statement he claimed, “In light of the recent news we appreciate the words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our business. However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.” He added, “Ariana has always been a good friend and great supporter of the restaurant.”

Image Credit: Getty Images

As soon as Sandoval exposed last month many fan assumed that Schwartz knew about that as they were best friend. Even in the same show Lisa Vanderpump told Cohen, “I think they are so close, I mean I’d of been less surprised if you said Schwartz and Sandy get together rather than Sandoval and Raquel.”

The 40 year old reality star also admitted that this scandal affected his and Sandoval’s restaurant.

Later that month, the Tom Sandoval and Most Extras band member said he had regrets about how he went about his romance with Leviss.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesday at 9p.m ET on Bravo