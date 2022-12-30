Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her mother alleges blackmail by Sheezan Khan's family, says 'she was taught Urdu'

The family of Tunisha Sharma have asked the police to look into claims of her co-star Sheezan Khan physically abusing her when she asked him if he was cheating on her. The 20-year-old actor died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide a day later. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Late actor's mother alleges accused Sheezan Khan 'consumed drugs')

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma has also claimed that her ex-boyfriend Sheezan had been cheating on Tunisha prior to her death. They reportedly broke up two weeks before her death. Vanita, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver were all called in by the Waliv Police to record their statements in the case. Later, Vanita alleged that Sheezan used to consume drugs and Tunisha's behaviour was also altered during this time. She also alleged that Sheezan forced her to follow Islam.

Vanita told the news agency ANI, "I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now."

She added, "Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea."

Tunisha's mother, who fainted and had to be carried back to the car in a chair after her last rites on Tuesday, also alleged in another interview that her daughter was used by Sheezan for months. Speaking to India Today, Vanita said, "I told her to speak and tell us if you are in another relationship. Speak to my daughter but he just told me ‘Sorry Aunty, I can't help you’. He involved Tunisha so much in his life and his family that my daughter had started getting distant from me. I used to ask her about their relationship but she never spoke much. He shouldn't have cheated her. If he was in another relationship, then he should have informed her."

She said in the same interview, "He trapped Tunisha. She was blackmailed by his family... She was taught Urdu, and she had also started speaking Urdu."

The Waliv police are looking into Tunisha's phone, which was unlocked by a team from Apple on Thursday, to check the messages between her, Sheezan and his family. According to the police, Sheezan's mother and sister Falak Naaz will also be called in to record their statements on Friday.

