News / Entertainment / Tv / TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for killing neighbour, injuring three people

TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for killing neighbour, injuring three people

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Actor Bhupinder Singh was arrested after he and his aides killed a man and injured three others in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. As per India Today, the incident took place over the felling of trees.

Bhupinder Singh has acted in several serials and movies.

Why did Bhupinder open fire?

As per the report, Bhupinder and others fired over 10 rounds from licenced as well as illegal weapons at four members of a family. While a person named Govind (23) was killed, three members of his family--Gurdeep Singh (father), Meera Bai (mother) and Amreek Singh (brother) were seriously injured. They are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Who all have been arrested so far?

After the incident, Moradabad DIG Muniraj met the injured people. The Singh family has accused the police of negligence. They complained about the matter to the DIG claiming that even after complaining on November 19, the police took no action. So far, the police have arrested two people who opened fire.

What led to the firing?

According to the report, Gurdeep Singh had a dispute with his neighbour Bhupinder about the cutting of Eucalyptus trees on his farm. He had complained at the Badhapur police station on November 19. The police didn't take his complaint seriously. Recently, there was another fight between the Singh family and Bhupendra regarding the cutting of trees. Following this, Bhupinder and his aides fired around 10 rounds with his licenced revolver and illegal gun.

Action taken by police

The DIG said that the investigation of the case is going on. A search is on for two other accused. On the matter of police negligence, the DIG said that the matter would be investigated. He added that strict action will be taken if lapses are found. So far, Badhapur police station in-charge Sumit Rathi, inspector Yasin and police constable Krishna Kumar have been suspended.

About Bhupinder's career

Bhupinder has acted in several serials such as Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Ek Haseena Thi, Madhubala –Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Jai Mahabharat, 1857 Kranti, Kaala Teeka, Tere Sheher Mein among many others. He was part of several movies such as Sham Ghansham, Badri, Villain, Anji, Yuvvraaj and Soch Lo among others.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
