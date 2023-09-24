News / Entertainment / Tv / ‘Two and a Half Men’ star Marin Hinkle set for divorce from her husband Randall Sommer

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Marin Hinkle set for divorce from her husband Randall Sommer

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 24, 2023

The estranged couple had got married in August 1997.

Two and a Half Men star Marin Hinkle has filed for divorce from her husband Randall Sommer. According to a report by People, Hinkle has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason of their split. The date of separation has been listed as “TBD.”

Marin Hinkle(Getty Images)
“After careful consideration we have decided to end our marriage. We remain caring friends with mutual respect, admiration and love for one another and for our son," reads the joint statement from Hinkle and Sommer as quoted by People.

On the question of spousal support, Hinkle has requested the court to reserve the issue for future determination. She also wants both parties to pay their own attorney fees. The 57-year-old has also requested the court to keep any assets accumulated before and after her split from Sommer as "separate property."

Hinkle and Sommer love story

The estranged couple had got married in August 1997. They have one son named Ben. Their marriage has lasted for 25 years.

Talking about how she handled work and motherhood, Hinkle told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “Thank goodness I was fortunate enough to keep working, but you do sort of put your own needs and your own development a little on the back burner because the truth is you are just putting so much love and energy into helping somebody to develop. It's your offspring."

Hinkle's acting career

She is known for her acting in TV serials like Once and Again, Two and a Half Men and Madam Secretary. Her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is considered to be one of her prominent works. In that comedy drama series, she starred alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein.

Divorces in the acting world in USA this month

In the ongoing month, several high profile celebrities have separated from their spouses.Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness ended their 27-year marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have split and Ariana Grande ended her marriage with husband Dalton Gomez.

