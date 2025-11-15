Search
Upasana Singh talks about Sunil Grover’s struggle before his rise to fame: 'He was hospitalised for depression'

Published on: Nov 15, 2025 08:59 am IST

Sunil Grover rose to fame on Kapil Sharma’s show, despite initial doubts from the creative team about his performance. 

Sunil Grover became a household name after his standout performances on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. His unique characters and sharp comedic timing quickly won over audiences, propelling him to immense popularity. But surprisingly, when he first joined the show, the makers actually considered letting him go, believing he wasn’t up to the mark.

Actor Upasana Singh revealed Sunil Grover's struggles with mental health before joining and his eventual brilliant performances that won over audiences.
Sunil Grover was hospitalised for depression

Upasana Singh, a former cast member on Kapil’s show, revealed this in a conversation with Lallantop Cinema. “When he initially came in, he spoke very slowly. The creative team felt he wouldn’t be able to deliver and that he couldn’t match the pace of the rest of the cast. I told them, and Sunil and everyone else know this, that he’s an excellent actor and they should keep him,” she said.

She also shared that Sunil was struggling with his mental health before joining the show. “When Kapil’s show began, he wasn’t well. I asked him what happened, and he told me he had been hospitalised due to depression. He didn’t have much work at the time. When he visited my house with Kapil, I barely recognised him because he wasn’t active in the industry then. But he performed brilliantly, and today, we’re very close friends,” she added.

About Sunil Grover

Renowned for his impeccable comic timing and transformative characters, Sunil Grover has carved a permanent space in Indian pop culture. Iconic roles like Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi brought a refreshing energy to Indian comedy, making him beloved by viewers of all ages.

Although Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma occasionally made headlines for off-screen disagreements, it was their on-screen chemistry that truly captivated fans. Kapil’s quick wit, paired with Sunil’s character-driven humour, created unforgettable comedic moments, helping the show become one of the most-watched in the country. Even today, fans fondly revisit their iconic segments and remember the magic they created together. They were last seen together in The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on Netflix.

News / Entertainment / TV / Upasana Singh talks about Sunil Grover’s struggle before his rise to fame: 'He was hospitalised for depression'
