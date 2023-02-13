Home / Entertainment / Tv / Valentine’s Day 2023: Our way of finding love and happiness is in small things of life, says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Valentine’s Day 2023: Our way of finding love and happiness is in small things of life, says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is off to Rajasthan to spend Valentine’s Day with hubby Shanwaz Shaikh for the first time as a married couple

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to husband Shanwaz Shaikh last year
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is off to Rajasthan to spend Valentine’s Day with hubby Shanwaz Shaikh for the first time as a married couple. And she says the day has turned out to be an opportunity to make each other feel special, which they often miss in their respective busy schedules.

“We are already on a vacation and spending time with each other while exploring the beauty of Rajasthan and nearby places. While for a couple every day is filled up with love and care, Valentine’s Day comes as an opportunity to be more vocal about expressing your feelings and making each other feel special which at times we miss in our busy schedules,” Bhattacharjee tells us.

Opening up about the day means for her, the 37-year-old shares, “Valentine’s Day falls in the month of Basant, and for me, this month itself is about celebrating love. It is said that Lord Krishna used to love this month a lot and when we talk about love, we think about him. The day is special as it is about celebrating love.”

After several months of dating, Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer in a private ceremony in December last year, and announced it on her Instagram account. When it comes to her love story, Bhattacharjee asserts that it wasn’t planned -- like most things in life.

“We met and gradually started to get to know each other. With time, we started falling for each other. When this liking became love, I don’t remember. With small things, we won each other. I’m seriously thankful that I never ran behind love or was crazy about romance in life. And God gave me everything,” says the actor, best known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

She feels their love makes their story unique. “Our way of finding happiness in small-small things instead of living a life for showoff. We both are honest to each other. We don’t keep any expectations too. We feel best when we are around each other,” adds the actor.

What’s the plan this year? “Each year is helping us in making a new memory. His presence around me makes me feel so happy, making me realise that we are living in the time and not thinking about the past or future,” she ends.

