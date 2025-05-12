Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent calls for SeaWorld boycott in dramatic PETA ad: ‘It just devastates me’

Lala Kent has made boycott calls for marine parks like SeaWorld. In a dramatic new advertisement for PETA, the Vanderpump Rules star stripped down to a bikini while letting out silent screams underwater. In a Page Six interview published on Monday, she revealed how the exploitation of orcas “devastates” her. Lala Kent calls for the boycott of SeaWorld in dramatic new ad for PETA(PETA)

Lala Kent calls for SeaWorld boycott in dramatic PETA ad

“When I think about my kids and our bond, I just can’t imagine my babies being torn away from me,” Kent told the outlet, referring to the confinement of orcas in tanks as part of entertainment attractions in amusement parks. In an accompanying poster for the PETA ad, the 34-year-old can be seen trying to reach the surface.

A message on the poster reads, “The Reality: Animals Suffer at SeaWorld.” Meanwhile, Kent told the outlet, “If I had a parent standing in front of me, talking about how they’re taking their kid to SeaWorld, my first word would be ‘don’t.’” “Orcas are meant to be in a pod. That is how they thrive. And babies who are being torn away from their mothers, they end up self-destructing.”

The reality star went on to say, “These mammals swim up to 150 miles a day together and you’re telling me that we’re going to keep them in a tank for the rest of their lives? It just devastates me because I know what that bond looks like between me and my girls,” adding, “That’s nothing short of someone taking your heart away.”

Kent, who shares daughter Ocean, 4, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and 7-month-old daughter, Sosa, whom she welcomed via a sperm donor, revealed that she has taught her children “from the time they were little” that marine parks are off limits.“We do not exploit animals — period,” she said, adding, “Tell people not to go to these places. Educate them. Don’t go. Shut these places down so they don’t exist anymore.”