Vanderpump star Jax Taylor reveals he was ‘so so scared’ of leaving the rehab

Jax Taylor released his comeback episode of the podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany with his friend and life coach, Scott Kaufman on Friday, September 6. On the podcast, Jax revealed that he was “so so scared” to leave the rehab. He checked himself into a mental health facility at the end of July as he was struggling amid a split with Brittany Cartwright. Jax Taylor confesses he was 'scared' to leave the rehab.(@jaxtaylor/Instagram)

Also Read: Selena Gomez does not hangout with Taylor Swift as she feels like an ‘outsider’: Report

Jax Taylor confesses he was ‘scared’ to leave rehab

The Vanderpump star admitted that he did not want to leave the mental health facility as he was ‘scared’. He told Kaufman on the podcast, “I didn’t wanna f**king leave. I really, really didn’t. I was so sad leaving. I was crying. I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna go.'” He cited reason for being scared to leave was that he knew had to face the reality of the actual world.

He said, “I was scared to leave those front doors because [I had] structure every day. I knew what I was doing. I was reading. I was in that world,” as reported by Page Six. He added, “I was like, ‘God, I know the real world’s gonna hit me like a ton of bricks and I’ve got to go back to filming my show and I know everybody’s mad at me and they’re gonna come at me.'”

Jax previously revealed that he entered the rehab for his 3-year-old son, Cruz whom he shares with ex-wife Cartwright. He penned a note on Instagram upon his return that read, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace.”

On the podcast he continued, “And I was just like, ‘I’m so scared. I’m so scared.’ And it’s been happening but I’ve been dealing with it but it’s scary.” Cartwright announced their divorce on one of the podcast episodes in February, this year.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially reunite in TikTok video after the cheating scandal: Watch video

Jax discusses his diagnosis

Jax was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder previously. He addressed his diagnosis on the podcast episode as well where he said, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”

He admitted he was a “work in progress”. He added, “It’s scary to work on yourself. It’s scary to tell people that you have problems. I now have a little bit better understanding of my mental health struggles. I’ve been put on some serious medication that’s actually been helping me out a lot.” He said he will discuss this more “openly” once he’s dealt “with the process”.

He also spoke about his divorce from Cartwright for the first time and said he knows it was the “right decision”. He said, “I understand why she did [it]. I’ll always love and care for Brittany. She’s the mother of my beautiful son, [Cruz].”