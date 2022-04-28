Vidisha Srivasatva: I feel I have lived up to the expectations of my family and fans

Celebrating her birthday today, actor Vidisha Srivastava wishes to continue growing as a performer and winning the hearts of her fans.

“It has been an incredible year for me in terms of work and growth as an actor. Working across regions, be it South films or television, all of it has been absolutely fulfilling. The kind of recognition that has come my way of late has made this year more special for me,” says the Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, Meri Gudiya actor .

The 31-year-old plans to celebrate her birthday with family and friends. She adds, “As of now I don’t have a shoot assigned for the day, so I’ll be celebrating totally with my family but yes, a cake celebration on the sets of my ongoing show will surely happen the next day. This is something I love doing and share my happiness with not only my loved ones but my professional family too.”

Srivastava has been part of South Indian film industry for years and worked in a number of films including six Telugu films along with many others, Her last release down South was Janta Garage.

On the work front, she recently got on board for a comedy daily. Talking more about her work, she says, “I am surprised with the kind of response I am getting for my new role. It’s never easy to replace a known face in a running show like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! so, apprehensions were there but after my portrayal of this cult character earned accolades, I feel elated and content. This is my first comedy project and I have decided to give it my all. I am really glad to have been able to do justice to characters that have been written with so much conviction.”

A wanderer by hobby, Srivastava loves travelling and has been to 16 countries already.

“I feel I have lived up to my family and fans’ expectations in all these years, so I reward myself with vacations. This time it will be a June vacation to Mauritius. I am an absolute gypsy soul and love spending all that I earn on my travelling escapades as what else is life for if one doesn’t get to explore,” she the youngster who has been part of shows like Kashibai Bajirao Balal and Shrimad Bhagvat Mahapuran