Watch: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin blush as paparazzi gush 'rab ne bana di jodi' at airport; head to his Jammu family home
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
After their date night, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had their bags packed and were spotted flying out of Mumbai. The couple is headed to Jammu, where Aly's family home is. The actor looked dapper in a pair of denim pants, white tee underneath a green jacket.
Meanwhile, Jasmin turned heads in an all-black ensemble which she topped with red knit arm warmers. The couple hopped out of their car together before the paparazzi spotted them. The two Bigg Boss 14 contestants were seen flashing smiles for the cameras. During their photo-op, a paparazzi was heard complimenting the couple. "Rab ne bana di jodi (match made in heaven)," the photographer was heard telling. The couple couldn't help but blush at the compliment.
Also Read: Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale, fans say ‘finally’
Aly and Jasmin's trip to the mountains comes just a few weeks after it was reported that Aly's sister Ilham welcomed a baby girl in Jammu. Ilham was already a mother to triplets. The actor was in the Bigg Boss house when the news broke.
Their airport spotting comes just hours after they were spotted on a date together in the city. Soon after he exited the Bigg Boss 14 house, he told Times of India that he wanted to spend time with Jasmin. "Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," Aly confessed.
However, he is not in a hurry. “I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage,” Aly said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina
- Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'
- During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
- As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav
- Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair
- Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home
- Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win
- Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly talks about bond with Rubina despite Jasmin’s dislike for her
- Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox