Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the aiport.(Varinder Chawla)
Watch: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin blush as paparazzi gush 'rab ne bana di jodi' at airport; head to his Jammu family home

  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:40 AM IST

After their date night, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had their bags packed and were spotted flying out of Mumbai. The couple is headed to Jammu, where Aly's family home is. The actor looked dapper in a pair of denim pants, white tee underneath a green jacket.

Meanwhile, Jasmin turned heads in an all-black ensemble which she topped with red knit arm warmers. The couple hopped out of their car together before the paparazzi spotted them. The two Bigg Boss 14 contestants were seen flashing smiles for the cameras. During their photo-op, a paparazzi was heard complimenting the couple. "Rab ne bana di jodi (match made in heaven)," the photographer was heard telling. The couple couldn't help but blush at the compliment.

Aly and Jasmin's trip to the mountains comes just a few weeks after it was reported that Aly's sister Ilham welcomed a baby girl in Jammu. Ilham was already a mother to triplets. The actor was in the Bigg Boss house when the news broke.

Their airport spotting comes just hours after they were spotted on a date together in the city. Soon after he exited the Bigg Boss 14 house, he told Times of India that he wanted to spend time with Jasmin. "Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," Aly confessed.

However, he is not in a hurry. “I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage,” Aly said.

