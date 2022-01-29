When Anu Malik's wife decided to walk 20 steps ahead of him during dinner date because of his hairstyle

Musician Anu Malik has revealed that his wife Anju had to behave as if she did not know him when they were out for dinner once. Anu was speaking on sets of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that will see him as a special guest on the jugdes' panel.

One of the contestants, Ananya Chakraborty’s hairstyle reminded Anu of the incident. He talked about how he used to have a similar hairstyle in the 90s and completed his look with a cowboy hat. Anu Malik said, “I still remember there was this incident where my wife and I were going out for dinner, and I told her I am going to wear my cowboy hat and leather boots with those braids on. After we left, she decided to walk 20 steps ahead of me pretending she doesn’t even know me."

He added, "But I was very happy and confident with my outfit and had so much fun wearing it. I have been watching Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the day I saw Ananya, I reminded my wife about the time I used to keep the same braids. Now she just laughs about those moments.”

Talking about his wife, Anu had told Hindustan Times' HT Brunch in an interview last year that he wrote his first song for her. “My wife Anju and I got married when I was 22 and she was 21. This was after a long and emotional courtship in Mithibai College. I used to follow Anju, and one day, she complained to the college principal. I was so scared that I ran away to Khandala! It was raining and I composed the song Dekho Baarish Ho Rahi Hai for my lady," he said.

On the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa episode, the musician also sang his famous song Baarish as other judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan - joined him.

