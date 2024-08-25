When Rubina Dilaik shared how Bigg Boss saved her and Abhinav Shukla's marriage

Rubina Dilaik often shares details about her relationship with Abhinav Shukla, and posts pictures of the two on social media. The two had a rocky start when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a few years ago. She had once even revealed how both of them were contemplating divorce before signing the TV reality show. Still, they persevered and Rubina emerged as the winner of the show. After coming out of Bigg Boss, Rubina had shared that staying inside the Bigg Boss house had helped in pointing out the weakness in their relationship. (Also read: New mom Rubina Dilaik shares pics of postpartum weight loss after C-section delivery: 'Proud of myself') TV actors Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla appeared together in Bigg Boss 14.

What Rubina said

In an interview from 2021 with The Times of India, Rubina said, “The kind of challenges we faced together in the show has made our relationship stronger. In the outside world, you have choices and you can escape, but when you are locked up in a house, you have no choice except to either fight or take flight. We chose to face the challenges head-on and win it for ourselves and that in turn made us, our relationship and our bond stronger.”

She continued, “Having your life partner with you on a show like this definitely provides you with emotional support but to be honest, having your personal life exposed on a public forum is like walking on eggshells. It was a mental and emotional challenge to balance things. Only couples can understand it.”

More details

Rubina and Abhinav married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple had announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, sharing pictures with their babies, along with some photos of the festivities at home, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”