Who is Kevin Sobieski? Andy Cohen sparks boyfriend rumors holding hands with man earlier linked to Benj Pasek

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen was seen holding hands with Kevin Sobieski after a birthday dinner in New York, as per reports. Cohen and Sobieski were seen leaving Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in West Village on Tuesday night, as per reports. Andy Cohen was seen hand-in-hand with Kevin Sobieski. (REUTERS)

Seeing them hand-in-hand has sparked rumors about Sobieski being Cohen's new boyfriend, though either of them are yet to officially confirm the same. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Kevin Sobieski.

Who is Kevin Sobieski? Kevin Sobieski works in portfolio operations. He is employed at TPG and is a 'Member of General Management (generalist) function within TPG Capital's Portfolio Ops team, focusing primarily on Healthcare investments,' as per his LinkedIn profile. Sobieski has been working there for over two years now.

Prior to that, he was an advisor to ‘early-stage companies, including full-time engagements with start ups in remote work and AI-driven HR software verticals’. His other job stints include Portfolio Operating Executive at MacAndrews & Forbes, where he was working for four years.

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Before that, he was with Newell Brands, acting as the Director of the Transformation Office. He was also a Senior Manager at Bain & Company for five years, and worked at General Mills for about four years, stating off as a financial analyst and making his way to marketing associate.

Sobieski has a BBA in Finance from University of Wisconsin-Madison and spent a semester at Copenhagen Business School. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

TMZ reported that Sobieski and Cohen have been dating for two months, though there's no official confirmation yet. When they were photographed together in New York, Cohen had a off-white suit on, paired with a pink shirt and chic shoes. Sobieski opted for a dark suit and a white button down.

The publication also noted that Sobieski had been earlier linked to Broadway composer Benj Pasek.

Andy Cohen past relationships Andy Cohen, the Bravo TV host, has dated Clifton Dassuncao in the past. The relationship reportedly went on from 2013 to 2018. He also reportedly dated John Hill, his Radio Andy co-star for three years.

Speaking of love, Cohen had said in 2023 “Not only do I love love, but how fun would my wedding be?”. He had also revealed in an interview that he was active on dating apps like Grindr, Raya, and Tinder. “I’ve had some dates, but it’s gotten—in my mind—more emotionally chaotic…because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but obviously there’s going to be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,” he said in a 2022 interview.